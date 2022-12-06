India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Down 0-1, India will look to level the series when they face Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, on Wednesday (December 7).

Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a narrow 1-wicket loss in a low-scoring opener against Litton Das-led Bangladesh. KL Rahul, who played as the wicketkeeper-batter, was the lone shining light for India with the bat in the first ODI, where he top scored with a 70-ball 73.

Rohit (27 off 31 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (24 off 39 balls) also got starts, but failed to convert them into big knocks as Bangladesh bowling led by Shakib Al Hasan (5 for 34) and Ebadat Hossain (4 for 47) stifled the Men in Blue run flow.

The Indian bowlers fought well despite the batters posting just a total of 186, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 not out off 39 balls) and Mustafizur Rahman (10 not out off 11 balls) shared a fighting last wicket stand of 51 to see Bangladesh home with 24 balls to spare.

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets, while Washington Sundar and debutant Kuldeep Sen claimed two wickets each. But the Indian newcomer was a little on the expensive side. So, Team India may look to alter their playing 11 for the second ODI.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will still be without the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed and will anyway look to stick to the winning combination from the first ODI.

Now, let's take a look at the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction: