India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Ashwin, Umesh Yadav grab four-fors as tourists dominate

Mirpur, Dec 22: Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin picked up four wickets each while comeback man Jaydev Unadkat picked up a couple of wickets as India bundled Bangladesh out for 227 in 73.5 overs on the opening day of the second Test here at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday (December 22).

For the hosts, Mominul Haque was the top scorer with 84 while the rest of the batters failed to perform against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

In what is the final Test of the two-match red-ball series, the KL Rahul-led side put itself in the driver's seat at the stumps. They are on course for a clean sweep with an emphatic performance with the ball, closing on 19 without loss in reply. Rahul (3* off 30) and Shubman Gill (14* off 20 balls) will resume innings for India on day two.

Ashwin and Umesh hunt Bangla Tigers

Four-wicket hauls for Umesh Yadav (4-25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4-71) headlined a dominant bowling display from India. Ashwin, who dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) in the morning session, had dismissed Litton Das (25) in the post-lunch period.

Mominul continued the fight for Bangladesh and slammed his 16th Test fifty. He hit 12 fours and a six 1 in his knock in his knock of 84 from 157 deliveries to keep the hosts ticking over. However, his resistance was ended by Ashwin.

Umesh also looked in his elements and rocked Bangladesh's middle and lower-middle order. The right-arm quick first dismissed host's captain on the very first ball of the post-lunch session. Shakib lobbed a length delivery from Yadav straight to Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-off.

In the third session, the Vidarbha pacer ran through Bangladesh's lower order and dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz (15), Nurul Hasan (6) and Taskin Ahmed (1).

Unadkat joins record books

It was at Centurion in December 2010 that the bowler made his debut against South Africa, suffering a bruising outing as the Proteas won by an innings and 25 runs. Making his comeback on the Test scene after 12 years, the Saurashtra pacer returned with two wickets. After an impressive showing in the morning session during which he accounted for last match's centurion Zakir Hasan (15), the left-arm seamer continued to impress after lunch and in the process picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mominul lone fighter for hosts

The left-handed batter was the only person who offered some resistance to the Indian bowlers after their skipper elected to bat first. He walked into the middle at 39/1 and tried to forge partnerships but didn't find much support from the other end. The highest partnership he had was 48 with Mushfiqur Rahim (26). Despite, running out of partners at the other end, the southpaw played a gritty knock before Ashwin dismissed him.