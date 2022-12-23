India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Session Update: India 86/3 at the lunch break

India are behind by 141 runs at the end of lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Bangladesh.

India started the day with both openers at the crease, but have lost three wickets in the first session of the second day.

As it Happened:

Indian batters couldn't deal with Taijul Islam as the spinner scalped three wickets in the first session.

Captain KL Rahul has continued his lean form with another low score. He was the first one to go for the visitors, after being trapped in front by Taijul Islam. Rahul departed for just 10 runs. His opening partner Shubman Gill followed him soon. Gill, who scored his maiden test hundred in the last match, fell in the bowling of Taijul Islam on 20 as India lost early wickets.

Another centurion from the last match Cheteshwar Pujara also departed on 24 as India was reeling at 72 for 3.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli are at the crease as India go into the lunch on 86 for 3. Kohli is batting on 18 off 65, while Pant is unbeaten on 12.

India trail the hosts by 141 runs and have work to do in the second session.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 227 in the first innings. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 4 wickets each while Jaidev Unadkat, who made a return to test cricket after 12 years, picked up the other two wickets.