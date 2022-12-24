India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Visitors four-down in run chase of 145; Mehidy Hasan grabs three-for

Mirpur, Dec 24: Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave India three major jolts and captain Shakib Al Hasan picked bagged a wicket to hand the tourists a shaky start in the run chase of 145 on day three of the second Test here at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday (December 24).

At the close of play on day three, India were reduced to 45 for 4 in an intriguing final session's play. A devastating spell from Mehidy Hasan (3/12) kept Bangladesh in the hunt and gave them hope of levelling the series with a win.

Captain KL Rahul (2), Cheteshwar Pujara (6), Shubman Gill (7) and Virat Kohli (1) were all dismissed early in the second innings. Almost every batter looked overly defensive and gave the hosts a chance to push them further.

India need another 100 runs with six wickets in hand in a tricky run chase. It has been more than 18 months since the Indians were batting in the fourth innings of the Test match and they were tested to the hilt by Bangladesh spinners.

It was a test of the character of the Indians in the final session when they came out to bat after restricting the hosts to 231 in their second essay. The lead of 144 looked like a slender one for the hosts but their bowlers put up a spirited effort after their lower-middle order batters counter-attacked with the bat.

Hosts put up a fight with the bat

Bangladesh began the day on 7-0 but struggled early as Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and Mominul Haque (5) fell to Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj respectively.

When captain Shakib Al Hasan was out to Jaydev Unadkat, Bangladesh were in trouble at 51-3, though Zakir Hasan followed up his debut Test hundred in Chattogram with another half-century, before getting out for 51.

After Zakir and Mehidy (0) had gone, Bangladesh were struggling on 113-6, though Litton Das (73) produced much-needed partnerships with Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31 not out) to make India's eventual chase more challenging.

India in an early wobble

There was an early wobble for the tourists as stand-in skipper KL Rahul (2) edged Shakib to Nurul at the start of the third over, before the wicketkeeper also stumped Cheteshwar Pujara (6) off the bowling of Mehidy.

The same duo combined to dismiss Shubman Gill (7) before Virat Kohli was Mehidy's next victim, out for just one from 22 balls after his inside edge was caught by Mominul at short leg, leaving Axar Patel (26no) and Unadkat (3no) to return on what promises to be a gripping day four.

Mehidy puts India in a spin

Having only taken 1-61 in the first innings, Mehidy came into his own in the second as he dragged his team back into the contest.

The 25-year-old claimed three big wickets to give the Tigers a fighting chance of pulling off a victory.

Axar also finds his rhythm

It was a good day for spin, with Axar also taking three wickets for India, having not managed any in the first innings.

Axar trapped both Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy lbw, before claiming a stumping when he outfoxed Nurul to end with figures of 3-68.

