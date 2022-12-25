India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Full List of Award Winners, Captains Words and More

India managed to get over the line in an enthralling encounter of Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 test series win.

The visitors had a massive scare by Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a decent 8th wicket partnership as India prevailed.

Bangladesh played some good cricket despite the losses. They showed glimpses of quality and kept India in a stranglehold for the majority of the 2nd inning. They were on the verge of history as a win would have meant their first-ever test victory over India.

Full List of the Awards:

Tiger of the Match: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Most Valuable Player of the Match: Litton Das

Player of the Match: Ravichandran Ashwin

Player of the Series: Cheteshwar Pujara

Captains' Words:

Shakib Al Hasan:

Shakib Al Hasan credited his team for their performances in this series. Players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das did exceedingly well for the hosts and they will only hope to improve from here and reach greater heights.

"Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had chance in Mirpur. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowds love to see. Both teams were really good. Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needed one wicket. We had our moments this year but hopefully, next year will be much better for Bangladesh," Shakib said.

KL Rahul:

KL Rahul hailed Ashwin and Iyer and said he always trusted the pair to get India over the line. He also confirmed the difficulty of chasing the target, even though it was just a modest 145 runs.

"You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We've played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I'm not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better. We did lose a few more wickets than ideal (in the chase) but we got the job done. Will take the win," he said.

Award Winners' Thoughts:

Cheteshwar Pujara (Player of the Series):

It's been a great competitive series. I have been working hard on my game. Played a lot of First-class cricket and then worked a lot on my game, that's what helped me score these runs. Sometimes, there is enough gap between Test matches, which helps you prepare. I think playing First-class cricket is really important for improving. You need to be mentally prepared and I believe that if you are strong mentally, and prepare well, you'll be good.