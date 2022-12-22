India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 First Session Update: Hosts reach 82/2 at lunch break

Dhaka, Dec 22: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday (December 22) won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second and final Test match here at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Team combination for 2nd Test

Bangladesh have made a couple of changes in their playing eleven while the visitors have also made one change in their side for this game, which looks like a tactical move.

Jaydev Unadkat makes a Test comeback

India have included left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven as they believe that the pitch will aid pacers more than the spin bowlers in Dhaka. Unadkat entered a rare club as he made his India comeback after a gap of 118 Tests to play his second game. He made his Test debut back in 2010 in South Africa but got the chance to play in Test whites after 12 years.

What did captains have to say?

Shakib Al Hasan: We'll bat first. It will be challenging for the first two hours. If we can manage that, we can score well. Fast bowlers get some help here but it is generally good for batting. Two changes - Mominul is playing for Yasir, and Taskin (Ahmed) is in for Ebadot (Hossain).

India: We'd have done the same. To be honest, on seeing the surface, not sure what to make of it. There is some grass that you can see, but it's generally good to bat here. There is generally some bounce here and some help for both pacers and spinners. We'd have wanted to bat first but we aren't sure what to expect. Just need to play good cricket. Need to bowl well in the first innings. It does seem damp and we need to get early wickets. We made one change - Kuldeep misses out and Unadkat comes in. (It's an) Unfortunate decision for us to leave him (Kuldeep) out but it's an opportunity for (Jaydev) Unadkat.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

India: Lokesh Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st session highlights on Day 1

The morning session of the second Test turned out to be an intriguing one as Bangladesh openers dug deep at the crease in the first hour's play. Nazmul Hasan Shanto and Zakir Hasan were looking to blunt the new ball well as the Indian skipper tried four bowling options in Siraj, Umesh, Unadkat and Ashwin.

Just when the opening stand was looking threatening, Unadkat bagged his maiden Test wicket by getting Hasan caught at slip cordon by Rahul for 15. Hasan - the centurion of the previous game - was surprised by the short-pitched bouncer from the left-arm seamer and got a leading edge and Rahul gobbled it at slip. Bangladesh lost their first wicket for 42.

In the very next over, Ashwin trapped Shanto for 24 and gave a second jolt to the hosts. The off-spinner appealed for a leg before against the set batter but the umpire didn't budge. Convinced Ashwin asked the captain to review it and he was spot on. The ball tracking showed all three reds and the batter had to make his long walk back towards the pavilion as the scorecard read 42/2 in 15.2 overs.

The dismissal of openers in the morning session, where batting did look easy, was a setback to the hosts but their skipper Shakib Al Hasan (16* off 38) decided to play a counter-attacking knock along with Mominul Haque (23* off 39). Together they played some big shots and shared a stand of 43 runs for the third wicket as Bangladesh reached 82 for 2 in 28 overs.