India vs Bangladesh: Adelaide Weather Forecast, Adelaide Oval Pitch Report, Match Scenario

Adelaide, October 31: India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign will now move from Western Australia to South Australia as they are primed to face Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2.

Weather has continued to play truant in this World Cup and the weather pattern in Adelaide too has come under intense observation in the wake of a high stake India vs Bangladesh World Cup match.

Here we take a closer look at weather and pitch report at Adelaide.

1. Adelaide weather forecast

November 2 is predicted to be another cold and windy day at Adelaide. The maximum temperature is pegged at 17 degrees on that day while the minimum needle is at a bone-shivering 9 degrees. The South Australian met department has predicted 70 per cent chances of rain on the match day ranging anywhere between 1 mm and 3 mm with winds lashing between 25 and 35 kms. Depends on the time and intensity of the rain we may just see some unwanted interruptions as everyone will be hoping for a full match. Prayers will be on for a gradual improvement of weather as it had happened in Melbourne during the match against Pakistan.

2. Adelaide pitch report

Advertisement

The Adelaide Oval pitch often remains balanced in nature as both batsmen and bowlers can hope for a moment or two of their own. The average first innings score here is 180, which is fairly high even by T20 standards. If batters can ward off that initial surge by bowlers, they can make handy runs here. But the bowlers will hope that the massive dimensions of the Adelaide Oval will come to their assistance as it is not easy to clear fence here especially the straight ones. The batters may target the square boundary for quick runs and the bowlers can rely on their variations to induce a false short too.

3. Match scenario

India and Bangladesh have 4 points from 3 matches but the former team is placed 2nd thanks to a better run rate. India have a NRR of +0.844 while Bangladesh have a NRR of -1.533. So, this match very important for both the sides as a win can take them to the top of the table with 6 points, and that much closer to a semis berth. Currently, South Africa are the Group 2 leader with 5 points.

4. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury. Standby Players: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin