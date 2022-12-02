India vs Bangladesh: Bangla captain Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODIs; doubtful for Test series

Dhaka, December 2: Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series against India, which begins on Sunday (December 4) in Mirpur, due to a groin injury and is also doubtful for the Test series, which starts on December 14 in Chattogram.

Tamim sustained the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match at the Dhaka Stadium. Taskin Ahmed, the fast bowler, was ruled out of the first India vs Bangladesh ODI due to a back ailment.

“Tamim has a Grade 1 strain on his right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin.

Unfortunately, it means he will not be available for the ODI series and will be doubtful for the Test series," said Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The BCB has yet to choose a captain or replace Tamim. They have, however, called up Shoriful Islam from Bangladesh A side, who are now playing India A in Cox's Bazar.

“Taskin is out of the first ODI and we will know about his availability for the rest of the ODI series only after another fitness test," said Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Taskin received the injury during a BCL match on November 20 and has been on pain medication for the past four days. After a great comeback to international cricket, he has emerged as the bowling attack's leader in the last 12 months.

However, he was sidelined for many months early this year due to a shoulder ailment. On November 20, he suffered a back injury during a BCL encounter.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final on December 10 in Chattogram.