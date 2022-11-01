India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik fitness to be assessed on Wednesday, says Dravid

Adelaide, November 1: India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday (November 1) shared an update on India's wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and said the team would take a call on including him in the playing eleven against Bangladesh after an assessment on Wednesday (November 2).

Karthik had left the field midway against South Africa citing discomfort in the back. Rishabh Pant had assumed the wicketkeeper's role behind the stumps after he left the field.

Speculations about Karthik's fitness had been making the rounds after the South Africa match.

Dravid mentioned that the batter did come out for practice on Tuesday but the confirmation on his playing the Bangladesh game will be taken only after the assessment before the game.

“This morning Dinesh Karthik has come to practice. We will assess his fitness tomorrow. Our belief is to back the guys,” said Dravid in the pre-match press conference.

Karthik was chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in India's playing eleven for the T20 World Cup, given his successful stint in IPL and the recent outings for the Indian team.

Karthik has had a fantastic 2022 with the bat after he re-invented himself as a finisher.

Karthik has found success with the bat in the lower order, playing crucial innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and amassing runs batting as a finisher.

The batter has been given the role of the finisher with the bat for the Indian team and is important for the team's success in the T20 World Cup.

Karthik made his way back into the Indian team after a brilliant IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which saw him prosper as a finisher.

Advertisement

He scored 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side and finished unbeaten 10 times for his team.

Karthik often finished matches for his team, either weaving match-winning partnerships or providing acceleration in end at death overs.

Karthik has scored 210 runs in 17 innings, scoring at a decent strike rate of 137.

India will be playing Bangladesh on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval and will look to cement a place in the semifinals with a win over their neighbouring country.

Dravid also termed the incident leaked video of Virat Kohli as “It was disappointing and an unpleasant incident for any cricketer to be in, not just Virat Kohli. Hopefully incidents like this will not be repeated in future.

"Hotel room is one place where you are meant to feel secure away from media and fans. We have taken it up with the relevant authorities and action has been taken. Kohli is feeling well and already training with the team here in Adelaide,”