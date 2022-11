India vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Adelaide, November 1: India will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Bangladesh in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match here at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2).

India had lost to South Africa at Perth a couple of days back, and a win for them is essential to keep their semifinals chances bright and avoid the last minute quagmires.

So, here’s the Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Fantasy tips of the India vs Bangladesh match.