India vs Bangladesh: KL Rahul likely to lead in Test series; Kuldeep Yadav added to ODI squad

Chattogram, December 9: KL Rahul is likely to lead India in the two-match Test series if regular captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable because of the thumb injury that he sustained during the second ODI.

Additionally, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami are also racing against time to be fit for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on December 14 in Chattogram.

Battling injuries, both the players missed the last ODI series. In their absence, India would most likely replace them with Uttar Pradesh's spinner Saurabh Kumar and pacer Navdeep Saini.

Both Saurabh and Saini are currently on tour with India A in Bangladesh.

Jadeja is still recovering from knee surgery he had earlier this year in September, and Shami is nursing a shoulder problem.

Shami sustained the injury during a training session after returning from Australia, where India lost in the T20 World Cup semifinals last month. Saurabh, the left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, might make his debut as a stand-in for Jadeja.

He has been a steady performer in the Ranji Trophy, and in the ongoing unofficial Test series against Bangladesh A, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 15.30. Saurabh can also contribute with the bat lower down the order, as he demonstrated on Thursday with a 39-ball 55 at Sylhet against the Bangladesh-A side.

If promoted, Saini will join Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj as India's seam-bowling options for the series.

The captain, Rohit Sharma, is questionable for the Test series opener after injuring his thumb in the second ODI in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action after suffering a knee injury due to which the southpaw had to undergo knee surgery.

Rohit has subsequently gone to Mumbai to see a specialist, but the BCCI is yet to provide an update on the status of his injury.

Kuldeep Yadav in ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI after both Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen returned to India to be present at the NCA to attend to their injuries.