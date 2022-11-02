India vs Bangladesh, Match Report: Kohli, Rahul sparkle as Men in Blue move towards T20 WC semis

Adelaide, November 2: A short rain intervention and a strong chase by Bangladesh did give India some chills but they had enough determination and depth in them to emerge a 5-run winner (DLS method) over Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday (November 2).

Just as Bangladesh seemed to have mounted a serious chase of 181, skies opened up to put a temporarily halt to the proceedings at the Adelaide Oval.

Once the play was resumed, Bangladesh had a revised target of 151 in 16 overs or 85 to win in 54 balls after reducing the 66 runs they had already made.

But their momentum was snapped and the run out of Lyton Das, who made a brilliant 50, put paid to their ambitions as India took another bold step towards the World Cup semifinals.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played very good hands as India raced to a competitive total. Rahul’s outings was in focus especially since his last three innings together produced just 22 runs.

While there was strong backing for him from the team management, it was imperative for Rahul to come up with to justify that support. He indeed did it.

There were couple of nervous play and misses as it could have been expected but once he smashed left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for a six over mid-wicket, Rahul seemed to have regained his confidence.

There was no looking back from that point but once again India couldn’t get off to a strong start as skipper Rohit Sharma departed early in the innings.

Advertisement

But once Kohli came to the crease, Rahul played a solid innings and together they milked 67 runs for the second wicket alliance dominated by the Bangalore man.

Kohli played around him and ensured that Rahul could carry on with his innings without having to worry about the other end. However, Rahul could not kick on reaching the fifty as he was jettisoned the very next ball.

But Suryakumar and Kohli made sure that India get a good move on from that point as the run-rate consistently hovered around 9 an over.

Suryakumar as usual maintained a massive strike rate, above 180 and Kohli found the occasional big hits to keep the Bangladesh bowlers in check. Kohli soon completed his 3rd fifty of the tournament, as India maintained their charge towards a big total.

R Ashwin came up with a couple of beefy shots in the end as India finished up with 180 on the board, enough for India to notch up a win on the night.