India vs Bangladesh, T20 WC 2022: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation

Adelaide, Nov 2: India bowlers managed to hold on to their nerves once again and prevented Bangladesh batters to cross the winning line in a T20 World Cup game. This time the Men In Blue won the Super 12 league match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Tuesday (November 2) and managed to top the table.

India and Bangladesh match once again lived up to its billings as Rohit Sharma & his band defeated Shakib al Hasan and company by a margin of 5 runs in a rain-affected match which was reduced to 16 overs during Bangladesh innings batting.

With this win, Team India grabbed two crucial points and have brought themselves close to qualifying for the semi-finals. Having posted 184 for 5 after being put in to bat first, the Men in Blue found themselves in a spot of bother as opener Liton Das gave Bangladesh an explosive start in the run chase.

Bangladesh made most of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay. It was Liton Das' counterattacking knock as he scored 59* off 26 balls to help Bangladesh post 66 for no loss in 7 overs. The right-handed batter helped his team get to a fine start just before the skies opened up.

The rain interruption at Adelaide Open forced the match to be reduced by four overs and Bangladesh's target was revised to 151 in 16 overs. The chasing side needed 85 of the next 54 deliveries but they lost momentum after play resumed and wickets started falling. Das was run out for 60 on the second ball after the resumption of the game and Bangladesh started slipping.

Indian bowlers came back strongly and picked up wickets at regular intervals to ensure they ended up winning the game.

Earlier it was the half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli which helped India post their biggest total in the T20Is against Bangladesh. With this win, India confirmed their chances of entry into the semis.

Here's the full list of award winners, post-match presentation comments and stats from the match:

Virat Kohli, Player of the Match: Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn't want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don't want to compare it with the past. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing on this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain: It's been the story when we play against India, we are almost there but we don't finish the line. Both teams enjoyed it, it was a great game and that's what we wanted. In the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose. He's [Litton Das] our best batter going around. The way he batted in the powerplay gave us a lot of momentum and gave us the belief that we could chase this with the short boundaries here. If you look at India's top four, they are very dangerous. Our plan was to get those 4 and that's why we bowled Taskin through. Unfortunately, he did not pick wickets but he was very economical. Not much, we have been very relaxed and not talking too much about cricket in this World Cup. We have one more match to go and we want to concentrate on that.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand, it could've gone either way but after the break, we did well. When he came into the scene [on Arshdeep], we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. The last 9 months he has been doing it. There was a choice between Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously. In my opinion, he was always there, it was a matter of a few innings here and there, and he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us [on Kohli]. Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, and some of the catches we took were great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys. Honestly, I never had any doubts about our fielding.