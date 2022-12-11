India vs Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma and two more players ruled out of tests, replacements named

BCCI has announced that India captain Rohit Sharma won't be taking part in the upcoming Bangladesh test series. The Indian batter suffered a thumb injury in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh and subsequently returned to the country.

BCCI released a statement saying Rohit will be missing from the two-match series and KL Rahul will be leading the team against the Tigers. And Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the replacement for the series.

Easwaran recently led India A to a series win against Bangladesh A in the red-ball format. He also scored 299 runs in two innings, batting at an average of 149.5 with a couple of centuries to his name. The 27-year-old batter will be hoping to continue his form if he gets an opportunity.

BCCI also announced that Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja will miss the series due to injuries. And Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have replaced the duo. This is the first India call-up for Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Saurabh Kumar.'

Saurabh and Navdeep both were part of the India A squad and picked up 15 and 6 wickets in the series respectively. Saurabh, 29, bowls left-arm orthodox and is handy with the bat as well.

BCCI later added Jaydev Unadkat to the squad as well. The Saurashtra bowler has done exceedingly well in the domestic matches this season and has got his reward for consistent performances. Unadkat will be part of the Indian pace attack that already has Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the ranks.

Full India Test Squad:

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini