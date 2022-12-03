India vs Bangladesh: Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami in India ODI squad

Dhaka, December 3: With Mohammed Shami injured and getting ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday (December 4), India have drafted in Umran Malik as the veteran pacer’s replacement.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh.

“He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement,” said BCCI in a mail.

Before that India had also mulled the option of drafting his replacement from the India A squad, currently touring the neighbouring nation.

Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 3) with a hand injury and the senior pacer is doubtful for the Test series as well.

So, who could India draft in as a replacement for Shami? India may think of drafting in Navdeep Saini or Mukesh Kumar, who are with the India A side in Bangladesh.

Saini has made his Test debut in 2020-21 against Australia and has also played a handful of white ball formats matches, while Mukesh is uncapped but he has the experience of playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Saini has been in good nick recently, taking four wickets in the first four-day match, and Mukesh took three wickets in the same match.

India also have the option of drafting in in-form Jaydev Unadkat. The veteran left-arm seamer is the highest wicket-taker in the just concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy while leading the Saurashtra attack with 19 wickets from 10 matches.

Advertisement

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.