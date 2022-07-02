India vs Derbyshire: Hooda, Sanju, Suryakumar guide Indians to win in T20 practice match

Derby, July 2: Deepak Hooda scored a spectacular half-century while Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav added in valuable 30 runs each as India clinched a comfortable win against Derbyshire in a warm-up match here at County Ground on Friday (July 1).

Derbyshire won the toss and elected to bat and the hosts scored 150 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets in the India vs Derbyshire match.

Dinesh Karthik-led team India troubled Derbyshire by removing openers Shan Masood and Luis Reece inside four overs.

The hosts didn't gain any momentum at any stage. As many as four Derbyshire batters were sent back to the pavilion at the start.

Wayne Madsen's 28, Alex Hughes's 24 off 17 and Hilton Cartwright's 27 runs knock however helped their team post a total of 150 runs in 20 overs.

Late blows from Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who picked up two wickets respectively, ensured the hosts didn't get a final lift.

Chasing the target of 151 runs, the Indian team started badly.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was sent back to the pavilion on a total of 5 runs. However, from here Sanju Samson (38) and Deepak Hooda (59) played emphatic innings and made India's victory easy.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 36 runs. In this way, the Indian team won the match by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining.

Karthik-led team India will next take on Northampton for their second warm-up fixture on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20I series starting on July 7.