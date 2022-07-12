India vs England 1st ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

London, July 12: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the ball to produce his best performance in the ODIs as Rohit Sharma and his band defeated England by 10 wickets in the opening ODI at the Oval on Tuesday (July 12).

The imperious Bumrah took centre stage as the tourists dismissed four of England's top batters for ducks and the right-arm quick finished with 6/19 in a scintillating display of fast bowling.

England's total of 110 all out represented their lowest in a men's ODI since they registered just 99 against Sri Lanka in 2014, and their lowest ever score against India in the format.

Bumrah, meanwhile, recorded the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler against England in one-day cricket, before Rohit Sharma's 76 not out completed India's crushing victory in rapid fashion, the chase completed in just 18.4 overs.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners in the 1st India-England ODI:

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Jos Buttler, the losing captain: Very tough day to take, but we've got to dust ourselves down quickly. Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exposed the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay. It is something we need to discuss and work out. We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off. Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures. It is never easy when you are forced to try and force wickets. Isn't nice when your bowlers have to take as many risks and when you ask so much out of them.

Rohit Sharma, the winning captain: Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was the right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam up front and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field. Shikhar and I understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time. We know what he brings to the table for us. Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions. The hook is a high-risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah, player of the match: When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging. As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he'd run through the side. When the ball is moving around, the keeper and the cordon is very active. Very happy that Rishabh has been working hard on his keeping as well as his batting.

Stats:

# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's century stand at The Oval is the record-equalling fourth partnership in excess of 100 at this venue.

# This is the first instance of England losing a home ODI by a 10-wicket margin.

# 10-wicket wins for India in ODIs:

123/0 vs East Africa Leeds 1975

97/0 vs SL Sharjah 1984

116/0 vs WI Port of Spain 1997

197/0 vs Zim Sharjah 1998

91/0 vs Kenya Bloemfontein 2001

126/0 vs Zim Harare 2016

114/0 vs Eng The Oval 2022

# Most century partnerships in ODIs

26 S Tendulkar - S Ganguly

20 T Dilshan - K Sangakkara

18 Rohit Sharma - V Kohli

18 Rohit Sharma - S Dhawan

# Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 6-for-19 are the best by any Indian bowler against England in men's ODIs. It is also the best performance by any bowler at The Oval, London and the fourth-best at any ground in England.

#Four wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI since 2002

Javagal Srinath vs SL, Johannesburg 2003

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs SL, Port of Spain 2013

Jasprit Bumrah vs England, The Oval 2022

# Lowest scores at the fall of 5th wicket vs India in ODIs

26/5 Eng The Oval 2022

29/5 Pak Colombo SSC 1997

30/5 Zim Harare 2005

32/5 WI Port of Spain 1997

# Rohit Sharma hit his ODI career's 250th SIX