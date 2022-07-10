India vs England, 1st ODI: London Kennington Oval Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
London, July 10: India will face England in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday (July 12) and they will be eager to press the charge after winning the T20I series in an impressive manner.
England will be eager to bounce back after a tepid T20I series in which they often struggled to score big against a precise India bowling.
Here are we offering some details of the India vs England 1st ODI such as London weather, Oval Pitch report and ODI stats and London Weather forecast.
This is one of the oldest cricketing venue in England. England have played 49 ODIs at this venue, winning 30 and losing 17 and 2 matches ended up as no-result. In their turn, India have played 16 ODIs here and they have won 6 matches and lost 9, and one match ended up as no-result.
Original name: Kennington Oval, now Kia Oval
Capacity: 28000
Host county: Surrey
Owned by: Charles (Prince of Wales), Duchess of Cornwall.
Established: 1845
Boundary length: Onside: 67M, Off-side: 70M, Vauxhall End: 68M, Pavilion End: 66M.
Average ODI score: 250
On Tuesday (July 12), London will see an unusually high 31 degrees on the barometer. There could be spells with heavy clouds over the city but there is no threat of rain during the match, and we poised to see a full-fledged 50-over game.
The Kennington Oval pitch is generally a flat one with matches often producing high scoring thrillers. The spinners might just have to play a larger role at this venue as the pitch might wear out as the match progresses. Batsmen can trust the bounce here and play their shots while pacers might get some initial purchase from the pitch.
Highest total: 398/5, New Zealand
Highest Total: India: 352/5 vs Australia
Lowest total: 103 all out, England
Lowest total: India: 158 all out
Most runs: Eoin Morgan: 705 runs
Most runs: India: Shikhar Dhawan: 443 runs
Most 100s: M Trescothick, S Dhawan: 3 each
Highest individual score: Evin Lewis: 176
Highest individual score: India: S Dhawan: 125
Most wickets: James Anderson: 30
Most wickets: India: Bhuvneshwar, R Jadeja: 8
Best bowling: 6/42: Umar Gul
Best bowling: India: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/36
Most catches: Joe Root: 10
Most catches: India: Kapil Dev, M Kaif: 4
Highest partnership: M Trescothick / V Solanki: 200
Highest partnership: India: S Gavaskar / Mohammad Azharuddin: 163.