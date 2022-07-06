India vs England 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Southampton, July 6: It’s time for India and England to fold their flannels and wear the colour jersey as the white ball leg of India’s tour to Old Blighty begins with the first T20I on Thursday (July 7) at Southampton.

India will field slightly different squads for the first T20I and then for the subsequent matches as big names such as Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will join the team after the first T20I.

They have been accorded rest for the first T20I after the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, which the latter won by 7 wickets.

But even in their absence, India have a very good side and England will be without players like Jonny Bairstow. But they also have enough fire power in their ranks to challenge India.

