India vs England 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Southampton, July 6: It’s time for India and England to fold their flannels and wear the colour jersey as the white ball leg of India’s tour to Old Blighty begins with the first T20I on Thursday (July 7) at Southampton.
India will field slightly different squads for the first T20I and then for the subsequent matches as big names such as Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will join the team after the first T20I.
They have been accorded rest for the first T20I after the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, which the latter won by 7 wickets.
But even in their absence, India have a very good side and England will be without players like Jonny Bairstow. But they also have enough fire power in their ranks to challenge India.
So, we are offering you the essential details like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs England 1st T20I.
India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.
England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Ravi Bishnoi / Avesh Khan.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (Captain), 2 Jason Roy, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 David Willey, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Matthew Parkinson.
Dream11 Team 1: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Jason Roy, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 David Willey.
Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler.
Dream11 Team 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Tymal Mills, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 David Willey.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
India might have defeated Ireland 2-0 but their bowling left a lot to be desired. The weak links were evident in the second T20I at Malahide when Irishmen nearly chased down a 200+ total. England batting is unforgiving and if they tee off then India will be in massive trouble. Precisely, that factor prompts us to choose English outfit as the winner in this India vs England 1st T20I.