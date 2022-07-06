India vs England 1st T20I: Southampton Rose Bowl Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stat

Southampton, July 7: India will face England in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl here in Thursday (July 8).

India will be eager to recover and showcase a good outing after the drubbing in the Edgbaston Test. The Rose Bowl, a fairly new venue in England, is a rather unfamiliar venue for the India cricketers.

The venue is also known as Ageas Bowl for sponsorship reasons.

Ahead of the India vs England 1st T20, we are presenting the T20I records at Rose Bowl, the pitch report of Rose Bowl, Southampton Weather etc.