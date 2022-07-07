India vs England 1st T20I: Toss, Playing 11 updates, Pre-match Comments: Rohit elects to bat, Arshdeep debuts

Southampton, July 7: Having recovered from COVID-19, Rohit Sharma returned as India's captain in the three-match T20I series against England. Team India play the first T20I against Jos Buttler-led England at Rose Bowl on Thursday (July 7).

Toss Report: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against England and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh received his maiden India cap.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch, and decent ground to play. Good pitch, the sun is out, the better thing to bat first. Recovered pretty well, and had a couple of hits before getting into this game. Looking forward to the game as well. We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, that players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play. Exciting times, these guys have been here for a while playing in Ireland and played a couple of games here as well. We are making him (Arshdeep) play. There were a few choices for us, the other guys will have their time. Arshdeep has done well in the IPL, looks an exciting prospect."

