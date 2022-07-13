India vs England, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
London, July 13: India will be eager for a series win when they face England in the second ODI at the Lord’s here on Thursday (July 14). India had beaten England by 10 wickets in the first match at Lord’s to take a 1-0 lead.
However, England cannot be written off after one bad day in office.
So, here are the details of the 2nd India vs England ODI such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction.
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain / WK), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Shardul Thakur / Prasidh Krishna, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (captain / wk), 6. Liam Livingstone 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11. Reece Topley.
Dream11Prediction, Team 1: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Jos Buttler, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 David Wiley, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
Dream11Prediction, Team 2:1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Joe Root, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Reece Topley.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Joe Root, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
India came up with a splendid effort in the first ODI at the Oval to score 10-wicket win over England and hardly showed any chink. The confidence and cohesiveness will give Rohit Sharma’s men advantage in the India vs England 2nd ODI.