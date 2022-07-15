India vs England 2nd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

London, July 15: England levelled the three-match ODI series against India as they handed the visitors a crushing 100-run defeat at the iconic Lord's on Thursday.

After the India bowlers once again churned out a splendid show to bowl hosts England out for 246, it was the England bowlers who took centrestage as they bowled India out for 146 in 38.5 overs.

Then England bowlers led by Reece Topley put up a scintillating display as they levelled the series 1-1. Topley, who became the second England bowler to pocket six wickets in an ODI game, also turned in the best figures by an England player in ODI cricket.

After being restricted to 246, Topley handed England the perfect start as he removed skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. Topley removed both openers as Shikhar Dhawan fell for just 9.

India struggled to put runs on the board as they kept losing wickets. Topley led the attack with stellar figures of 6/24 to hand India a crushing defeat.

Earlier, after electing to bowl first, the bowlers led by Chahal restricted India to what looked like a below par 246.

After being sent into bat by Rohit Sharma, the England openers handed the hosts a strong start, stitching together an opening partnership of 41 off 53. All-rounder Hardik Pandya handed India the first breakthrough as Suryakumar Yadav picked up a simple catch at deep backward square-leg to remove Jason Roy for 23 off 33.

Despite losing Roy, England stayed the course as they were steady at 72/1. But then came Chahal and England once again collapsed. From being 72/1 in the 15th over England lost 4 for 30 as Chahal picked up three. While Chahal was the highest wickettaker, turning in figures of 4/47, Bumrah (2/49) and Pandya (2/28) pocketed two each.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners in the 2nd India-England ODI:

Player of the Match: Reece Topley (6/24)

Post Match Comments:

Jos Buttler, Winning Captain: Terrific show. We didn't bat well but we still got up to a challenging score and the way we bowled the two guys... Traditionally it has been a bat first wickt here and it's been tough to chase. We didn't bat well but Willey and Ali put up a strong partnership. We needed to take early wickets and put them under pressure straightaway and the bowlers did that. (On Topley) He's been fantastic and coming here and bowling like that it's a special day. Happy to get a win. The team has been doing great things over a number of years and there's expectation. Fantastic to show that character today. (Manchester) It's always a great place to go and play.

Rohit Sharma, Losing Captain: Yeah absolutely, we bowled pretty well to start with. Then they had that partnership with Moeen and Willey. That target was chaseable, but we didn't bat well. (Dropped catch) If you want to win you've got to take those catches. All in all we bowled pretty well to restrict a team like that to under 250, but we just didn't bat well. I honestly thought the pitch will get better and better with the sun coming up but there was something in it for the bowlers throughout. (Long tail an issue?) It's been there for a long period of time now. But when you're playing against a team like that you need your five best bowlers and an all rounder. One of the top-order guys must bat as long as possible. But I'm not going to look to much into that. (Manchester ODI) It's going to be exciting. One all! We'll regroup and try and do better as a team and see the conditions there and adapt.

Reece Topley, Man of the Match: It was a terrific team performance to bounce back from the other day. It means a lot, it makes it all worthwhile. I just want to put on the show as often as I can. I just want to play for England, everyone dreams to play for England. It's a big game in the weekend. We'll try and wrap up the series and hopefully we do that and then whatever is next.