India vs England, 2nd ODI: London Lords Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

London, July 12: India have always produced something special at the Lord’s, the most aristocratic of cricketing venues.

It started from 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev, and two decades later the Men in Blue scripted that famous win in the NatWest Trophy final.

Another chapter will be added to that rich tradition when India enter Lord’s in the second ODI with a chance to win the series after having beaten England at the Oval, a few miles away from this venue, on Tuesday (July 12)

So, munch this piece ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI contains details such as their one-day record at Lord’s, ODI stats at Lord’s, the pitch report at Lord’s and the London weather forecast etc.