India vs England 2nd T20I: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Stats, Boundary Length

1. India vs England T20 Record at Edgbaston

England have played 3 T20I matches at Edgbaston for an all win record. India and England have faced each other once at this venue, and England emerged a 3-run winner in 2014.

2. Edgbaston Stadium details

Capacity: 25000

Established: 1882

Host County: Warwickshire

Boundary length: The straight and side boundaries measure up to 59-60 meter but the square boundary is less than 50 meter and is one of the shortest in international cricket and batsmen often target that area for some easy fours or sixes.

Average score in T20: 165

3. Birmingham weather

After a rain-affected 5th Test between India and England at Edgbaston, fans will be keen to know whether the T20I match at the same venue will hit by the showers. But On July 9, there are no predictions for rain, though there are 40 per cent cloud cover. The weather remains a cozy 21 degrees on the match day.

4 Edgbaston pitch report

We have seen a blistering Test match between England and India recently at Edgbaston cricket ground. Rishabh Pant made a 111-ball 146 that guided India to a 400+ total but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow trumped that with belligerent hundreds of their own to lead England to win. The pitch at Edgbaston is all set to retain that batsman-friendly character during the India vs England T20I as well on Saturday. Brace bowlers!

5 Edgbaston T20I records

Highest Total: 221/5

Highest Total: India: 177/5

Lowest Total: 144 all out by Australia

Most Runs: Jos Buttler: 103

Most Runs: India: Virat Kohli: 66

Highest Individual score: Aaron Finch: 84

Highest Individual score: India: V Kohli: 66

Most 6s: Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan: 8 each

Most 6s: For India: Shikhar Dhawan: 2

Most wickets: Mohammad Amir: 6

Most wickets for India: Mohammed Shami: 3

Best bowling: Saeed Ajmal: 3/26

Best bowling for India: Mohammed Shami: 3/38.