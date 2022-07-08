India vs England, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Birmingham, July 8: India tore the form book away to script an emphatic win over England in the first T20I at Southampton and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
It is not to write off England’s chances as they are still a very good side and can make the comeback.
But India will also be bolstered by the return of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, as all of them had missed the first T20I after getting a break after the Edgbaston Test.
Here’s the essential details of India vs England 2nd T20I like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.
India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.
England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.
India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Ishan Kishan / Virat Kohli, 3. Deepak Hooda / Rishabh Pant, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Hardik Pandya. 6. Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Arshdeep Singh / Jaspreet Bumrah, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Harshal Patel / Jasprit Bumrah.
England: 1. Jos Buttler, 2 Jason Roy, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Harry Brook, 6. Moeen Ali, 7. Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Tymal Mills, 10 Reece Topley / David Willey, 11 Matthew Parkinson.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2 Jos Buttler, 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Deepak Hooda, 5. Hardik Pandya, 6. Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant, 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Arshdeep Singh, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Chris Jordan.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2 Dawid Malan, 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Harry Brook, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6. Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant, 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Arshdeep Singh, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.
Captain; Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant.
India produced a strong performance in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead as they showed no lethargy from the Test defeat at Edgbaston. This newfound confidence and attitude make Rohit Sharma’s men favourite in the second India vs England T20I.