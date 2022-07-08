India vs England, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Birmingham, July 8: India tore the form book away to script an emphatic win over England in the first T20I at Southampton and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It is not to write off England’s chances as they are still a very good side and can make the comeback.

But India will also be bolstered by the return of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, as all of them had missed the first T20I after getting a break after the Edgbaston Test.

Here’s the essential details of India vs England 2nd T20I like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.