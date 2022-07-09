India vs England, 2nd T20I: India saunter to 170 for 8 at Edgbaston

Birmingham, July 9: England won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday (July 9).

England will be eyeing a series levelling win after losing the first match at Southampton by a big margin. On the other hand, India will be eager to clinch the T20I series with another win at Birmingham that will go some distance in comforting them after a crushing defeat in the 5th Test against England at the same venue.

So, here we are offering you the pre-match fare -- toss update, playing 11 info, pitch report and captains' comments ahead of the India vs England 2nd T20I.

1 Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk / captain), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

