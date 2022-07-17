India vs England, 3rd ODI: Toss, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Rohit opts to bowl; Bumrah out

Manchester, July 17: The stage is set in Manchester for the India vs England ODI series decider. The three-match series is levelled 1-1.

After winning the toss at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against hosts England on Sunday. While England remain unchanged, India will have one change in the line-up as Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to a back spasm and Mohammed Siraj comes into the playing XI.

Electing to field first once again, Rohit said at the toss, "Looks like a good track, nice and hard and don't think it'll change in the 100 overs, so we'll look to put a score first. We didn't play that well enough in the last game and got our learnings from it. Hopefully won't make those mistakes. The bowlers have come out with great guns and hopefully we can restrict them to a reasonable target. Just one change, Bumrah has some niggle - a back spasm. Don't want to risk it so he misses out Siraj comes in."

Meanwhile, at the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler said, "We would look to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit cloudy, muggy, might swing early. Going to be a fantastic crowd. The series it's level 1-1 with two fantastic sides. Fantastic effort in the last game. Lots of positives, the bowling was outstand."

Visitors India had won the first ODI at the Oval by a whopping 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Hosts England bounced back to hand India a 100-run defeat in the second ODI at the Lord's to level the series.

The Old Trafford Cricket Ground is set for a mouth-watering finale with both sides eyeing a series win.

India vs England Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (captain / wk), 6. Liam Livingstone 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11. Reece Topley.