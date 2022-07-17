India vs England, 3rd ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya leads the attack as visitors bowl hosts out for 259

Manchester, July 17: The Indian bowlers once again put up a solid show as they restricted England to 259 in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

After electing to bowl, India, led by Hardik Pandya, took crucial wickets to restrict the hosts. Pandya led the attack with a four-wicket scalp as Chahal mopped up the tailend pocketing three quick wickets.

Being invited to bat first, opener Jason Roy handed the hosts a cracking start as he hit Mohammed Shami for three boundaries in the first over, to score 12 off the first over. Mohammed Siraj, opening the attack with Shami, bowled a superb first over.

Siraj, who came into the side in place of Jasprit Bumrah - out due to a back spasm, bowl a wicket maiden as he picked up two big wickets. Siraj first handed India the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow (0) and new batsman Joe Root (0) was quick to follow him back to the dugout.

After losing two quick wickets, opener Roy and Ben Stokes steadied England's innings as the pair added 54 runs off 47 deliveries for the third-wicket. The duo looked set for a big stand, before Hardik Pandya came into the attack to hand India a breakthrough.

Brought into the attack in the 10th over, Pandya picked up the big wicket of Roy (41 off 31) to put the brakes on England and then came back to removed Ben Stokes (27 off 29) to reduce England to 74/4 in 13.2 overs.

Four wickets down, the hosts pushed Moeen Ali up the order to No. 6 and maintains the left-right combo.

As Ali and skipper Jos Buttler attempted to rebuild England's innings, Rohit brought Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack in the 18th over and the previous game's hero got off to a good start as he conceded just two. Joining Chahal in the attack was double-wicket maiden hero Siraj.

But skipper Buttler frustrated the Indian bowlers as he along with Ali, put up a fifth wicket stand of 75 off 84. Captain Rohit brought Ravindra Jadeja into the attack in the 28th over and the bowling change worked as Jadeja broke the partnership.

Jadeja struck in his very first over as Rishabh Pant picked him up on the leg side to hand India an important wicket and reduce to England to 149/5 in 27.2 overs.

Captain Buttler kept the scoreboard ticking with his patient innings. The England skipper brought up his half-century off 65 deliveries in front of his homeground as he kept England on course for a solid total.

Pandya kept the hosts in check as he removed Liam Livingstone for 27 off 31 to reduce England to 198/6 in 36.2 overs. Livingstone's wicket made way for David Willey - who top-scored for England in the previous game.

Willey, once again added crucial runs for England as he along with Craige Overton defied the Indian bowlers to put up an eighth with stand of 48 off 41. But Chahal handed the visitors the important wicket of Willey as Suryakumar Yadav picked him up at long-off. Willey departed after a quickfire 18 off 15.

Overton's quickfire 32 off 33 lifted England past the 250 mark, before Chahal came back to finish off the tailenders. After removing Willey, Chahal finished off England's innings, removing Overton and Topley in the same over.

As Hardik Pandya led the attack with 4/24 and Siraj pocketed three, along with Chahal's three, the Indian bowlers put the visitors on top as they restricted England to 259 in 45.5 overs.

India need 260 to win the match and the ODI series.