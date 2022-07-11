India vs England 3rd T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Series, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

Nottingham, July 10: Suryakumar Yadav put on a display of his 360-degree batting skills and slammed his maiden T20I century but India lost the third T20I by 17 runs here at Trent Bridge on Sunday (July 10). It is the first loss for India in 20 games under Rohit Sharma, although the Men in Blue claimed the series 2-1.

Chasing a mammoth 216 in 20 overs, India could only manage 198/9 in stipulated 120 balls even as Suryakumar scored 117 off 55 balls. The Mumbaikar smashed fourteen boundaries and half a dozen maximums but failed to find much support from the other end. He became is the fifth Indian batter to slam a T20I ton.

His 117 also became the highest score by a player batting at number four or below from a full member nation as he surpassed Glenn Maxwell's 113* which the Australia all-rounder slammed against India in Bengaluru in 2019.

India had a disastrous start in the big run chase as their top three i.e. Rohit Sharma (11), Rishabh Pant (1) and Virat Kohli (11) were back in the dugout inside 5 overs. But Suryakumar shared a 119-run stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket and brought the tourists back in the game. Iyer - whose struggle against the short-pitched bowling remains a concern - never looked comfortable in his knock of 28 off 23 balls but he ensured that his fellow Mumbaikar didn't run out of partners.

With 65 required from the last 5 overs, Indians looked in control but English bowlers came back strongly in to pick up wickets at regular intervals in the death overs and prevented the Indians from crossing the line.

Earlier in the day, Dawid Malan's 77 and Liam Livingstone's 42 helped England post 215/7 in the 20 overs after skipper Jos Buttler elected to bat first. Losing Jason Roy (27) and Phil Salt (8) to Umran Malik and Harshal Patel within the first 10 overs did little to stem the hosts' momentum as Liam Livingstone (42 not out) joined Malan in an 84-run partnership before India belatedly stepped up their attack in the 17th over.

India's second-string bowling attack didn't look effective and in the end, the hosts managed to post 215 for the loss of 7 wickets as the final over yielded them 16 runs.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners in the India-England T20I Series which concluded with the third T20I:

Player of the Match: Reece Topley (England)

Player of the Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Post-match comments:

Reece Topley, player of the match: Some great knocks today, but I am happy to get this award. (About his game plan) Isolate every ball. Different batters, some are set and some aren't. You just want to come out and restrict runs or take wickets. We wanted to take early wickets. There was an unbelievable knock from their side. I was speechless by some of the shots, unbelievable. I am absolutely fit and ready for the summer, long way to go.

Jos Buttler, winning captain: Good fun to play, fantastic game. I thought we had a slightly above-par score. Unbelievable innings from SKY. I thought Reece Topley bowled into the wicket and took pace off really well. It was pleasing to see Gleeson back up with another performance. CJ was good too. We are blessed with options. Lot of all-rounders in there as well. We bat deep. It was a difficult decision (to bowl the 19th over) but Mo was keen to bowl, selfless character. CJ has had a great series. Bowled some tough overs and he has looked in fantastic shape and got the rewards.

Rohit Sharma, series-winning captain: I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, and has a wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad. They put us under pressure with their batting. A decent partnership put us on the back foot. You back yourself to get this score. We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl 4 overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We don't want to sit on laurels. We want to get better every game. Today was great learning for us to come out and bowl. And to bat as well. Games like this will teach you.

Stats:

# Rohit Sharma's scintillating unbeaten streak as captain ends after 19 consecutive victories across formats.

# Most consecutive wins as captain in internationals:

Ricky Ponting - 20.

Rohit Sharma - 19.

# Highest difference between top two run-scorer for India in a T20I innings:

- 89 - Suryakumar Yadav (117), Iyer (28).

- 69 - KL Rahul (101), Rohit (32).

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar has won most Man Of The Series Awards in T20is as a pacer - 3