India vs England, 3rd T20I: Nottingham Trent Bridge Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

Nottingham, July 8: India and England will square off against each other in the third T20I on Sunday (July 10). Trent Bridge cricket stadium, the match venue, is quite an unfamiliar T20 venue too.

The Nottinghamshire ground had to wait almost a decade to host a T20I after the match between England and West Indies in 2012. The wait was over when England faced Pakistan here in 2021.

Now, they have another high profile match, the India vs England 3rd T20I.

Here we have for you Trent Bridge Stadium T20 records, pitch report, Nottingham weather forecast etc.