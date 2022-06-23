India vs England 5th Test 2022: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Stats, Boundary Length

Birmingham, June 23: India will play the '5th’ Test against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, from July 1.

It is the suspend 5th Test from the 2021 tour and that Test was scheduled to play at the Old Trafford, Manchester, before Covid-19 outbreak in the India camp halted the trip.

Now, the venue has been changed to Edgbaston and the teams have also undergone some changes in the interim period.

For India, Virat Kohli was the captain while Ravi Shastri did the head coach job. However, a year down the line Rohit Sharma has taken over as the captain and Rahul Dravid has stepped into Shastri’s role.

Ajinkya Rahane is no longer a part of India’s middle-order while Cheteshwar Pujara made a return to the side on the back of his strong efforts in the English county cricket.

England too have undergone a transformation of their own. Joe Root was the indisputable skipper then but a poor Ashes costed him that place and, Ben Stokes have moved in to take that place.

England had Chris Silverwood as the head coach in 2021 but that horrible Ashes campaign ended his reign too with Brendon McCullum has now taken over the Test side as coach.

Here’s then the Test records and pitch report at Edgbaston, Birmingham weather report etc ahead of India vs England Test.