India vs England 5th Test 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Birmingham, June 29: India and England will face each other at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham in the 5th Test from July 1 with the visitors eyeing a rare series win in Old Blighty.

India had last won a series in England in 2007. India is currently leading the series 2-1 after the 5th Test in 2021 was suspended due to sprout in Covid-19 cases in Indian camp.

The Test was scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, but now has been shifted to Birmingham, a venue where India has never tasted success.

So, a lot of things are at stake for both England and India in this match.

So, here we are giving the essential details of the India vs England Test such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.