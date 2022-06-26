India vs England 5th Test: Ben Foakes tests positive for Covid-19, English stumper doubtful for Edgbaston Test

London, June 26: England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on Sunday (June 26) has tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his chances of playing in the fifth Test against India starting at Edgbaston on July 1 in jeopardy.

Foakes was unable to keep wicket on Saturday (June 25) on day three of the third Test at Headingley against New Zealand suffering from back stiffness.

On a further medical assessment on Saturday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT COVID-19 test.

Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the 5th Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston.

Kent wicketkeeper/batter Sam Billings, subject to ICC approval, has been drafted in as a like-for-like COVID replacement and will go straight into the XI when the 4th day gets underway at the Headingley on Sunday. Billings will keep wicket.

The rest of the England party follows health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. There are no other positive cases in the camp.

Rohit Covid positive

On the other hand, India captain Rohit Sharma has tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday night (June 25).

Rohit, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, has gone into immediate quarantine and will not take part in the fourth day proceedings of the match.