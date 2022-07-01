India vs England 5th Test: Birmingham Edgbaston Stadium Weather Forecast from July 1 to July 5

Birmingham, July 1: India will take on England in the 5th Test at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium from Friday (July 1).

India are eyeing a series win in England for the first time since 2007 and the home side is looking for a series-levelling win as India lead the series 2-1 now.

Both India and England have undergone a sea of changes since the 4th Test was played last year, and the fifth Test getting suspended due to Covid-19.

India and England now have new captains and coaches and can’t really call this a continuation of last year’s series, though it is being played out like that.

Nevertheless, we have an exciting Test on the cards and the only worrying factor is the English weather, fickle even at its most consistent self.

So, here we are giving a weather overview during the India vs England Test from July 1 to July 5.

Advertisement Advertisement