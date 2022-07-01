India vs England 5th Test: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja keep India afloat at Edgbaston

Birmingham, July 1: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a flashy yet stubborn 6th wicket stand as India kept themselves afloat on the first day of the 5th Test at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1)

At one stage, India were 98 for 5 but, Pant and Jadeja resisted the England bowlers with gusto to add 86 runs for the unfinished 6th wicket to take their side to 174 for 5 at tea.

Earlier, rain played a spoilsport in the ongoing fifth Test between India and England, as Jasprit Bumrah-led side ended the first session at 53/2, here at the Edgbaston Stadium on Friday.

At Lunch, India's score read at 53/2, with Hanuma Vihari (14) and Virat Kohli (1) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Advertisement Advertisement

Put to bat first, India started off on a steady note with openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara anchoring the innings.

England got their first breakthrough in the 7th over, when James Anderson dismissed Gill, who departed after scoring 17 runs, leaving the team's total at 27/1.

Vihari came to the crease and tried to stitch a partnership with Pujara. The duo took India's score to 46 before Anderson struck again and sent Pujara back to the pavilion.

Kohli joined hands at the crease with Vihari and took India's total at 53/2 before rain interrupted the game and forced an early lunch.

Earlier, England Test captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fifth reschedule Test of the five-match series here at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

India are playing with the strategy of four bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and captain Jasprit Bumrah are included in the playing XI. While Ravichandran Ashwin missed a spot in XI.