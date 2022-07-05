India vs England 5th Test: Root, Bairstow centuries lead hosts to historic win -- Stats, Records, Scoreboard

Birmingham, July 5: England mounted a historic chase, 378 no less, to beat India by 7 wickets in the 5th Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday (July 5).

Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) shared a partnership of 269 runs in just 52.3 overs as England recovered from a marshy 109 for three.

It is incredible that from that point, England did not lose even one wicket while hunting down the target leaving the Indians a shellshocked lot.

“Ben (Stokes) before the toss said we're not going to bat, we're going to chase, so much credit to the two lads at the top, smashed that ball around on a wicket that was doing a bit.

“A sublime partnership against a world-class attack. The feeling in the dressing-room is whatever you get, we're going to take it on. Jonny's been in and out of the side, you can blame me for that if you like, but he's come in this summer, back end of the winter, and been exceptional.

“I feel like I'm playing some nice cricket, feel excited, in a good place, and I need to work hard at maintaining that. I'm at peace with one mode of dismissal, it's a game of failure, when you get in you've got to keep it going,” Root told official broadcaster after the match.

