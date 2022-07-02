India vs England 5th Test: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly lead encomiums for Rishabh Pant

Bengaluru, July 2: Sachin Tendulkar and and Sourav Ganguly were among Indian cricket greats who lavished praised on Rishabh Pant after his breathtaking knock pulled India out of the woods on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test against England.

India were staring down the barrel at 98 for five before Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, who remained not out on 83 on Day 1 at Birmingham.

The duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls. Pant, who rendered the England bowlers helpless, hammered 20 boundaries and four sixes, in his awe-inspiring effort.

"Simply awesome@RishabhPant17! Well done," Tendulkar tweeted while praising Jadeja as well

""Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots," the Mumbaikar added.

Coming into the match, Pant was under a little bit of pressure, having not been in the best of form in the recently concluded T20 series against South Africa, where he was leading the side.

But he made critics eat their words with his blistering knock in Birmingham.

Former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to congratulate Pant.

"Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure Rishabh Pant. Ravindra Jadeja can't get better than this."

The flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batter's sublime counter-attacking ton on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England earned praise from wide across the cricket fraternity, which described the knock as a special one under pressure.