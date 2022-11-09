India vs England: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Adelaide, November 9: India will take on England in the Semifinal 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).
The winner will advance to the final, scheduled at the MCG on Sunday (November 13). Here’s then some essential details of the India vs England match such as Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Fantasy Tips and Possible Playing 11.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.
India Playing 11: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel / Deepak Hooda, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
England Playing 11: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan / Phil Salt, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood.
Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mark Wood.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Alex Hales, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler.
If you take the depth and experience of the England squad, it is hard to look beyond their fire power as they bat deep, have some more than handy all-rounders and a very good bowling line-up. But India have been the more cohesive unit and that will prompt us to anoint India as favourites for the semifinal at Adelaide.