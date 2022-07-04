India vs England, Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant scores 57 as visitors lead goes past 360

Birmingham, July 7: Team India extended their lead to 360-plus against England in their second innings on day four of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Monday (July 4).

The visitors reached 229 for the loss of 7 wickets in 73 overs, and lead by 361 runs. 104 runs were scored in this session but English bowlers managed to pick up 4 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (17*) and Mohammed Shami (13*) will look to extend their 22-run partnership further and take India's lead to close to 400.

The overnight batting duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were dismissed and missed out on an opportunity to slam a ton. Both Pujara and Pant were dismissed in an attempt to score quickly.

Pujara and Pant notched up brilliant half-centuries in the second innings to push the host on the backfoot. The duo shared a stand of 88-runs for the fourth wicket and helped the visitors go past the 150-run mark in the second innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pujara - who slammed a composed half-century under testing conditions in the second session on Day 3 - started batting aggressively on the penultimate day of the match. The right-handed batsman played some brilliant drives, cuts and pulls in the morning session as England captain Ben Stokes started the day's proceedings by operating James Anderson and Joe Root from the two ends. That helped the Indian batters to settle down nicely and play aggressive strokes as well.

Pujara (66) was the first wicket to perish on day four when the right-handed batter tried to cut Stuart Board in the very first over and found Alex Lees at the point region.

As Shreyas Iyer walked into the middle, the English bowlers resorted to bowling short-pitched bouncers. Iyer tried scoring at a brisk pace but eventually fell prey to a short-pitched bouncer from Matty Potts for 19. Soon after Pant went back to the pavilion while trying to play an adventurous shot against Jack Leach. The centurion from the first innings attempted a reverse sweep but failed to middle it properly and an alert Joe Root took a fine catch at slip. Pant scored 57.

Shardul Thakur became the fourth Indian wicket to perish in the morning session and seventh overall. Thakur was also dismissed by Potts for 4.