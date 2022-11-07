India vs England: Head to Head in T20, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling

Melbourne, November 6: India have set up a semifinal clash against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the two teams will face each other at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

Here is then the India vs England Head to Head record in T20Is and stats nuggets such as most runs, most wickets, most 6s etc. Dip in.

1 India vs England H2H in T20

India and England have played each other in 20 T20Is so far. Overall, India have a slight edge with a record of 12 wins against England’s 10. However, in neutral venues India enjoy a clean sheet with wins in all two matches. It should be a confidence-booster for them ahead of the Adelaide semifinal.

2 India vs England: Batting stats

Highest total, India: 224/2, Ahmedabad, 2021

Highest total, England: 215/7, Nottingham, 2022

Lowest total, India: 120/9, Kolkata, 2011

Lowest total, England: 80 all out, Colombo, 2012

Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 589 runs, HS: 80, 50: 4

Most runs, England: Jos Buttler: 395 runs, HS: 83, 50: 3.

Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 17

Most 6s, England: Jason Roy: 20

Most runs in a series, India: Virat Kohli: 231, M: 5, Avg: 115.50, SR: 147.13

Most runs in a series, England: Jos Buttler: 172, M: 5, Avg: 43, SR: 147.

Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 136, Durban, 2007.

Highest partnership, England: J Buttler / D Malan: 130, Ahmedabad, 2021.

3 India vs England: Bowling stats

Most wickets, India: Yuzvendra Chahal: W: 16, M: 11, Best bowling: 6/25, Eco: 8.04

Most wickets, England: Chris Jordan: W: 18, M: 14, Best bowling: 4/27, Eco: 9.

Best bowling, India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25, Bengaluru, 2017

Best bowling, England: Jade Dernbach: 4/22, Manchester, 2011.

Best economy, India (Min: 4 matches): Yuvraj Singh: 5.43 over 8 matches.

Best economy, England (Min: 4 matches): 6.80.

Trivia: Virat Kohli has bowled 6.4 overs over 18 T20Is against England and took 2 wickets at an economy of 6.75.

Most wickets in a series: Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan (3 matches apiece) and Shardul Thakur (5 matches) have taken 8 wickets each in a series.