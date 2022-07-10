India vs England: MS Dhoni spotted in stands during the 3rd T20I in Trent Bridge to cheer Team India

Nottingham, July 10: Former India cricketer and legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted in the stands on Sunday (July 10) as Team India takes on England in the third and final T20I of the series.

MS Dhoni was on Saturday (July 9) spotted in the Indian Cricket Team's dressing room in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham and interacted with the players. The wicketkeeper-batsman - who turned 41 a couple of days ago - has been in England this week. Dhoni on Sunday travelled to Nottingham to watch the third T20I between the two teams.

Dhoni first met India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant - whom he groomed for the job before retiring from international cricket - in the stands after Men in Blue defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I.

The Chennai Super Kings' captain later visited the Indian dressing room and met fellow Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and a few others and spent some time talking with them. Dhoni was also spotted watching a tennis game at Wimbledon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I as he searches for his first win as England's new white-ball captain. England have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI at Trent Bridge.

India have made four changes to their playing eleven in the inconsequential third T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi were included in the playing eleven.

After losing the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed he wanted to challenge his bowlers and batters in the inconsequential tie. "We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, and wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Jasprit) Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence," said Rohit.