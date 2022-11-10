India vs England, T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation

Here's the full list of award winners, post-match presentation comments and stats from the match:

Alex Hales, Player of the Match: It will be right up there for sure (referring to a perfect innings). Huge occasion, India in a semifinal of a World Cup, really happy with the way I played and it is as special as it gets. This is one of the best grounds to bat in, especially in the powerplay, a really good surface and great value for good cricket shots, this is a ground I have good memories of and enjoy batting here. I never thought I would play in a World Cup again, so to get the chance is a very special feeling, in a country (Australia) that I love and spend a lot of time in, tonight is one of the best nights of my career. Jos was unbelievable.

Rohit Sharma, losing skipper: Pretty disappointed with how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square off the wicket, we were aware of it. When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh was a tricky one. I thought it was difficult defending 85 runs in 9 overs, but we held our nerve and executed our plans. Couldn't do that today, and when you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble.

Jos Buttler, winning captain: I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth. Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today. It's important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world-class player like Hardik Pandya.

Stats:

# Virat Kohli became the first player to score 4000 T20I runs

# Highest partnerships in T20 World Cups:

170*J Buttler - A Hales Adelaide 2022

168 Q de Kock - R Rossouw v Ban 2022

166 M Jayawardene - K Sangakkara v WI 2010

152*Babar Azam - Mohd Rizwan v Ind 2021

# Highest partnerships vs India in T20Is for any wicket:

174*Q de Kock - D Miller Guwahati 2022

170*J Buttler - A Hales Adelaide 2022

152*Babar Azam - Mohd Rizwan Dubai 2021

# Highest partnership for England in T20Is:

182 D Malan - E Morgan v NZ Napier 2019

170*J Buttler - A Hales v Ind Adelaide 2022

167*J Buttler - D Malan v SA Cape Town 2020

# Highest targets chased down without losing a wicket in T20Is:

200 Pak vs Eng Karachi 2022 (Babar, Rizwan)

170 NZ v Pak Hamilton 2016 (Guptill, Williamson)

169 Eng v Ind Adelaide 2022 (Buttler, Hales)