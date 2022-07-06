India vs England T20I Stats: Head To Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know
Southampton, July 6: India will take on England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium on Thursday (July 7).
India will be eager to bounce back from a Edgbaston Test setback while England will be eager to take more strides and start the three-match T20I series with a win.
India and England have shared a healthy rivalry in T20I cricket and it has produced some unforgettable moments like Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes off Stuart Broad.
In almost all likelihood the upcoming series too will not be different and here we are looking at the India vs England T20I records.
India and England have played against each other in 19 T20Is. India have won 10 T20Is and England have managed wins in 9 matches.
Highest total: India: 224/2 in 2021
Highest Total: England: 200/6 in 2007
Lowest Total: India: 120/9 in 2011
Lowest Total: England: 80 all out in 2012.
Most runs: India: Virat Kohli: 577
Most runs: England: Jos Buttler: 373
Highest Individual score: For India: KL Rahul: 101
Highest Individual score: For England: J Buttler: 83
Highest partnership: India: G Gambhir / V Sehwag: 136
Highest partnership: England: J Buttler / D Malan: 130
Most 6s: For India: Virat Kohli: 16
Most 6s: For England: Jason Roy: 18
Most wickets: For India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 12
Most wickets: For England: Chris Jordan: 10
Best bowling: India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/25
Best bowling: England: Jade Dernbach: 4/22
Best Economy rate: India: Yuvraj Singh: 5.43
Best Economy rate: England: Graeme Swann: 6.85
Most dismissals (wk): India: MS Dhoni: 12
Most dismissals (wk): England: Craig Kieswetter: 6
Most catches: India: Virat Kohli: 9
Most catches: England: Stuart Broad, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan: 5
Most matches: India: Virat Kohli: 17
Most matches: England: Jos Buttler: 17
Most matches (Captain): India:V Kohli: 11
Most matches (Captain): England: E Morgan: 14