India vs England T20I Stats: Head To Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s -- All You Need To Know

Southampton, July 6: India will take on England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium on Thursday (July 7).

India will be eager to bounce back from a Edgbaston Test setback while England will be eager to take more strides and start the three-match T20I series with a win.

India and England have shared a healthy rivalry in T20I cricket and it has produced some unforgettable moments like Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes off Stuart Broad.

In almost all likelihood the upcoming series too will not be different and here we are looking at the India vs England T20I records.