India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Dubai, August 29: India will face Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday (August 31) and a win will ensure Rohit Sharma’s side a passage to the Super 4, and in all probability they are already through.
Hong Kong will be happy to even stretch India but it is quite easy to imagine that odds are stacked in which team’s favour.
Here’s then an essential kit to the India vs Hong Kong match such as dream11, possible playing 11, fantasy tips and match prediction.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal / R Ashwin.
Hong Kong: 1 Nizakat Khan, 2 Yasim Murtaza, 3 Babar Hayat. 4 Kinchit Shah, 5 Aizaz Khan, 6 Ehsan Khan, 7 Scott McKechnie (wk) 8 Ayush Shukla, 9 Zeeshan Ali, 10 Mohammad Ghazanfar, 11 Haroon Arshad.
Dream 11 Team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Yasim Murtaza, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Ehsan Khan, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal / Ayush Shukla.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
India had played some fine cricket to emerge a five-wicket winner over Pakistan in their first match. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, an associate nation, had played some solid cricket to qualify for the main draw of the Asia Cup 2022. But they will have to pull off a miracle of massive proportions to upset India, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be the overwhelming favourites.