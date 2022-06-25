India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Malahide, June 25: Under the leadership of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Team India will be playing the first of two T20Is against Ireland at Malahide on Sunday (June 26).

Pandya - who led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in their debut season in the recently concluded IPL 2022 - has been appointed the captain of the Indian national side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

While Rohit Sharma will be busy playing the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club ahead of their remaining one-off Test against England, starting July 1, another Indian side will feature in a T20I match on the same day.

Team India is coming on the back of a terrific performance in the T20I series against South Africa at home last week. The Men In Blue came back strongly after being pushed to the wall and won consecutive games to level the five-match series 2-2. The fifth and final T20I was, however, washed out due to rain, and the series ended in a draw.

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan made valuable contributions in the home series against the Proteas and they will once again have to play a vital role the team's success in Ireland. The team has also been boosted with the inclusion of T20 specialists like Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi for the matches against the Irish side.

India's pace and spin bowlers are in sublime form, however, they'll have to get accustomed to the pitch and conditions in Ireland in no time and look to give their best.

Here are the details of the 1st India vs Ireland T20I match like Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, and Match Prediction.