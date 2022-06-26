India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dublin Malahide Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Dimensions, Stats

Malahide, June 26: India will lock horns with Ireland in the first of the two T20Is at the Malahide Cricket Club stadium on Sunday (June 26).

India have an all-win record at this stadium and they would want to keep it intact to win the series against the Irishmen, who have some good players in their ranks like captain Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling.

Ahead of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I, we are presenting you with the Malahide Stadium pitch report, Dublin, Ireland weather info, and the ground stats like capacity, boundary length and other general T20I records at this venue.