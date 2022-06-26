India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Dublin Malahide Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Dimensions, Stats
Malahide, June 26: India will lock horns with Ireland in the first of the two T20Is at the Malahide Cricket Club stadium on Sunday (June 26).
India have an all-win record at this stadium and they would want to keep it intact to win the series against the Irishmen, who have some good players in their ranks like captain Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling.
Ahead of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I, we are presenting you with the Malahide Stadium pitch report, Dublin, Ireland weather info, and the ground stats like capacity, boundary length and other general T20I records at this venue.
Capacity: 11,500
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Other Name: The Village
Official Name: Malahide Cricket Club Ground
Established: 1861
Boundary length: 60-65M
The pitch at the Malahide Stadium is a good one to bat but the bowlers will have some help here especially in the early phase. The overall weather conditions in Ireland will keep the bowlers a tad interested at all times. Here the bounce is true and even and the batsmen can play their shots without much inhibition.
The match starts at 4.30 PM local time (9 PM IST) on Sunday (June 26). The temperature is predicted to be around 12-17 degree Celsius range at this time and rain for a couple of hours is predicted at a health 1.9 millimetre rate. So, we could see a slightly curtailed match with teams keeping an eye on the DLS calculations. The rain prediction percentage rate is 17%.
Total matches: 19
India played: 2
India won: 2
Ireland played: 12
Ireland won: 2
Ireland lost: 6
Abandoned: 4
Highest total: 252/3 — Scotland
India’s Highest: 213/4
Lowest Total: 70 all out Ireland
India’s Lowest: 208/5
Most runs: Henry Munsey: 219
Most runs (India): Rohit Sharma: 97
Most 6s: Henry Munsey: 18
For India: KL Rahul: 6
Most wickets: Kevin O’Brien: 10
For India: Kuldeep Yadav: 7
Highest Partnership: H Munsey / K Coetzer: 200
For India: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 160.