Malahide, June 24: India will face Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series here at the Reading on Sunday (June 25).

India and Ireland share a nascent rivalry in international cricket and the former hold all aces too with an all win record.

India and Ireland played against each for the first time in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup in England and since then they have played in just 2 more T20Is in the next 13 years.

So, here we are offering a stats and records preview of the India vs Ireland first T20I focusing on the upcoming milestones. Dip in.