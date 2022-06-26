India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Toss, Playing 11, Pre-match Comments: India elect to field as rain delays start

Malahide, June 26: In the first game of the two match T20 International series, India will take on hosts Ireland at Reading on Sunday.

After winning the toss on Sunday, new skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl first against Ireland. Both sides will have a debutant for the game as Umran Malik makes his T20I debut for India, and Conor Olphert will make his debut for Ireland.

After successfully leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season, Hardik will be leading the national team for the first time. Just after the toss, it started raining once again with the start of play delayed.

Electing to bowl first, Hardik said at the toss, "Looking at the conditions, we will bowl first. Absolutely! It's showing us three weathers here - raining, sunny and cold. The fans coming in and playing here is exciting. (Captaincy) It's an absolute honour for me to lead India. I'm one of those lucky guys who have gotten the opportunity to lead their country. We've got a great bunch of talent. They're all professionals in the team, so my role is to allow them to play with freedom. Umran makes his debut.

Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said, "Looking at the weather, probably would have bowled first. Looks like a good wicket so we can hope to put runs on the board. The camp was brilliant. The team is good and we have to put up a good show."

Just ahead of the toss the covers came on as it started raining. But after just a couple of minutes of rain, the covers did come off, though the toss was slightly delayed.

India, who hold an all-win record over Ireland, will look to keep their record intact. India and Ireland have played three T20I matches and India have won all three of them. So, India have a 3-0 win record against Ireland in T20Is.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Playing 11s:

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt.), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Ireland Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie (capt.), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert