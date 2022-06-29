India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

Malehide, June 28: In a thrilling contest, India clinched a nervy 4-run win over Ireland to wrap up the T20 International series 2-0 in Malahide on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, it was the Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson partnership that set the stage on fire. Having lost opener Ishan Kishan early, the duo stitched together a record-stand to guide India to a massive total.

While Samson struck his much-awaited half-century, Hooda joined an elite list of Indian batsmen as he became only the fourth Indian to score a T20 International century.

Samson (77) and Hooda (104) scored India's highest-ever partnership in T20s. The pair added 176 runs off 87 deliveries for the second-wicket.

Despite losing five wickets in the last three overs, visitors India put up a massive total of 225/7.

In reply, the Ireland openers handed the hosts an explosive start. Paul Stirling hammered Bhuvneshwar Kumar for four back-to-back boundaries in the first over to hand Ireland the perfect start.

Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie scored a blistering 73 off just 35 for the opening stand. Ravi Bishnoi handed India the breakthrough as he ended Stirling's (40 off 18), stellar knock.

Balbirnie (60 off 37) kept the chase on course, before Harshal Patel came to India's rescue. Harry Tector (39 off 28) kept the chase alive, before Bhuvi handed India the big wicket.

Ireland kept the game alive till the last over with the hosts needing 17 from the final over. Umran Malik was handed the ball in the final over and the youngster held onto to his nerves to defend 6 on the final ball and hand India the series win. With the win India maintained their unbeaten record over Ireland.

India vs Ireland T20 Series, Full list of awards:

Amazon Pay Promising Player of the Match: Mark Adair (IRE)

Joye-bike Super 6s: Andy Balbirnie (IRE) - 7 sixes

LevelUp11 Most valuable player of the match: Deepak Hooda (IND) - 159 points

Stake.Com Player of the Match: Deepak Hooda (IRE)

Exchange 22 Multibagger of the Series Award: Deepak Hooda (IND) - 213 points

Joye-bike Player of the Series: Deepak Hooda (IND)

Post Match Comments:

Hardik Pandya, Winning Captain: (Final over) Worried - to be honest wasn't. I was trying to keep pressure out of the equation and wanted to just focus on the present. I backed Umran since with his pace it was always going to be difficult. I think we've come to play cricket and they (Ireland) will show what they have. Credit to them to take the game where they went. But at the same time credit to our bowlers that they held their nerves. (Crowd) I think their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju! Great to see them enjoy them. We're grateful they keep coming and supporting us. (New faces) Proud. As a child, it is everyone's dream to play for their country. At the same point, leading and getting first victory and now first series is special. Also very happy for Hooda and Umran!

Andy Balbirnie, Losing Captain: Ya we're all pretty gutted. Not everyday you get this close with a team like India. We're bitterly disappointed, when you come so close. It was a great game of cricket but a bitter pill to swallow. We certainly had to make use of the powerplay. The opening partnership set the tone and allowed the rest of the guys to come and express themselves and they did that. Our T20 cricket has been up and down as we've been trying to find out what sort of game we want to play. This is the sort of game we want to play. At the moment it's disappointing but at the same time we went toe to toe with one of the best teams. We have to keep improving. We play New Zealand next and this should be the mindset.

Deepak Hooda, Man of the Match: (Mindset) To be honest am coming from a good IPL so I just trying to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent. I like playing in that manner (agressive) and also according to the situation. (Record partnership) Sanju is my childhood friend and we've played under-19 together so to get a partnership like this with a mate feels good. (Fans) I never feel like I'm playing outside India, the way they come out and support us.

Harshal Patel: We were comfortable. Most of the times when you get 225, you defend it. But they came pretty close and the wicket was good. But we closed it out.

Umran held his nerve brilliantly. The momentum was on the batting unit side, so the way he held his nerve was impressive. The way they batted today, they were exceptional. the quality of Irish batters was on display today.